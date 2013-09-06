FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat at midday; sentiment cautious
September 6, 2013

Vietnam index flat at midday; sentiment cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 barely changed by midday on Friday, edging up 0.01
percent as investors exercised caution while regional markets
moved little.
    Shares in VietinBank, Vietnam's largest
partly-private bank in term of assets, dipped 7.27 percent,
followed by Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Bank stocks, with a
fall of 1.54 percent. Most of the biggest firms on the bourse
were unchanged.
    Several investors have been restructuring portfolios by
switching funds from the troubled banking sector and property
stocks into the production sector, according to one analyst.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
                 VN Index       477.51           
              PREV. CLOSE       477.57           
                 % CHANGE       -0.01%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       479.18           
                      LOW       475.16           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -3.259           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -7.203           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.716           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
