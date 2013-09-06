Vietnam index flat at midday; sentiment cautious

HANOI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index barely changed by midday on Friday, edging up 0.01 percent as investors exercised caution while regional markets moved little. Shares in VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly-private bank in term of assets, dipped 7.27 percent, followed by Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Bank stocks, with a fall of 1.54 percent. Most of the biggest firms on the bourse were unchanged. Several investors have been restructuring portfolios by switching funds from the troubled banking sector and property stocks into the production sector, according to one analyst. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 477.51 PREV. CLOSE 477.57 % CHANGE -0.01% HIGH 479.18 LOW 475.16 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.259 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.203 Change (%) 1-year 19.716 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)