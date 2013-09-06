CORRECTED-Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct, property, banks lead

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say "and", not despite) HANOI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index edged up 0.52 percent to close at 480.03 points on Friday, tracking a rise in most regional sharemarkets, with property firms and banks leading the way. Foreign buying focused mostly on exchange-traded funds' portfolios, with real estate firms Hoang Anh Gia Lai up 2.5 percent and VinGroup climbing 2.42 percent on positive news about its finances, according to one analyst. Most banks gained, with Vietcombank up 1.7 percent, Military Bank 0.8 percent and Sacombank 0.6 percent. VietinBank, however, sank to its lowest since December 2012 at 16,700 dong ($0.79), an 8.91 percent drop due to dividend payments and a planned issue of new shares, analysts said. They forecast the index would hover at around 480 to 490 points next week. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0813 GMT. VN Index 480.03 PREV. CLOSE 477.57 % CHANGE 0.52% HIGH 480.55 LOW 475.16 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.259 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.203 Change (%) 1-year 19.716 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,120 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)