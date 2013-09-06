FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct, property, banks lead
September 6, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct, property, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say "and", not despite)
    HANOI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index edged up
0.52 percent to close at 480.03 points on Friday, tracking a
rise in most regional sharemarkets, with property firms and
banks leading the way.
    Foreign buying focused mostly on exchange-traded funds'
portfolios, with real estate firms Hoang Anh Gia Lai up
2.5 percent and VinGroup climbing 2.42 percent on
positive news about its finances, according to one analyst.
    Most banks gained, with Vietcombank up 1.7 percent,
Military Bank 0.8 percent and Sacombank 0.6
percent. VietinBank, however, sank to its lowest since
December 2012 at 16,700 dong ($0.79), an 8.91 percent drop due
to dividend payments and a planned issue of new shares, analysts
said.
    They forecast the index would hover at around 480 to 490
points next week.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0813 GMT.    
                 VN Index       480.03           
              PREV. CLOSE       477.57           
                 % CHANGE        0.52%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       480.55           
                      LOW       475.16           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -3.259           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -7.203           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.716           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
    ($1=21,120 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

