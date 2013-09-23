FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.3 pct at midday, volume slim
September 23, 2013 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.3 pct at midday, volume slim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.29 percent at break on Monday in thin trade,
influenced by the completion of portfolio reviews by
exchange-traded funds, analysts said.    
    Most banks lost, with shares of Sacombank falling
2.76 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank 
dropping 1.57 percent. 
    Petrovietnam Finance Corp was among a few gainers,
rising 5.0 percent with the highest trading volume among the
blue-chips. Investors bought the stock at a cheap price after it
hit its life low on Thursday. 
    Investors could seek shares in Petrovietnam Gas,
Vietnam's largest listed company by capitalisation, and dairy
products maker Vinamilk in the short-term, analysts
said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       475.79           
              PREV. CLOSE       477.19           
                 % CHANGE       -0.29%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       477.59           
                      LOW       475.06           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.471           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.468           
        Change (%) 1-year       22.583           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

