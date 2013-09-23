FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct, most blue chips up
September 23, 2013 / 8:38 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct, most blue chips up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 0.4 percent on Monday, with most blue chips
advancing, led by energy and real estate firms.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest
listed firm by capitalisation, rose 0.77 percent to 65,500 dong
($3.11) each. 
    Real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp
 edged up 1.82 percent, Vingroup climbed 0.81
percent and top insurer Baoviet Holdings gained 0.85
percent.
    The index would stay around 480 points this week, and the
daily volume could range at 30 million to 40 million shares,
analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities said,
below a daily average of nearly 44 million shares so far this
month.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       479.09           
              PREV. CLOSE       477.19           
                 % CHANGE        0.40%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       479.09           
                      LOW       475.06           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.471           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.468           
        Change (%) 1-year       22.583           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)       

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

