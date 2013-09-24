Vietnam index rises 1 pct over moves on debt settlement

HANOI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index gained 0.98 percent at midday on Tuesday in higher volume, with investor sentiment boosted by news of the first action of a central bank-run debt management firm, an analyst said. A total of 58 million shares changed hands in morning trade, well above the five-day average level of 52 million. Buying appetite was strong after the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) said it would issue bonds to tackle banks' bad debt, the first move since the firm was established in late July, said Hoang Viet Phuong of Saigon Securities. A state-run newspaper said on Tuesday that bonds worth 10 trillion dong ($474 million) would issued to help tackle debts of four domestic banks, including unlisted Agribank, the country's largest lender by assets. Most blue chips advanced, led by PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm by capitalisation, with a 1.53 percent rise, and dairy products maker Vinamilk, which gained 0.73 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 483.78 PREV. CLOSE 479.09 % CHANGE 0.98% HIGH 483.78 LOW 478.85 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.588 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.959 Change (%) 1-year 21.141 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)