September 24, 2013 / 5:13 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 1 pct over moves on debt settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index gained
0.98 percent at midday on Tuesday in higher volume, with
investor sentiment boosted by news of the first action of a
central bank-run debt management firm, an analyst said.
    A total of 58 million shares changed hands in morning trade,
well above the five-day average level of 52 million. 
    Buying appetite was strong after the Vietnam Asset
Management Company (VAMC) said it would issue bonds to tackle
banks' bad debt, the first move since the firm was established
in late July, said Hoang Viet Phuong of Saigon Securities.
    A state-run newspaper said on Tuesday that bonds worth 10
trillion dong ($474 million) would issued to help tackle debts
of four domestic banks, including unlisted Agribank, the
country's largest lender by assets.
    Most blue chips advanced, led by PetroVietNam Gas,
Vietnam's largest listed firm by capitalisation, with a 1.53
percent rise, and dairy products maker Vinamilk, which
gained 0.73 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       483.78           
              PREV. CLOSE       479.09           
                 % CHANGE        0.98%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       483.78           
                      LOW       478.85           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -1.588           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.959           
        Change (%) 1-year       21.141           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

