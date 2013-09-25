Vietnam index up 0.5 pct; banks lead

HANOI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.5 percent at the midday break on Wednesday with strong buying in leading blue chips, analysts said. Commercial banks led the gain with Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank advancing 1.2 percent, while VietinBank , Vietnam's largest partly private bank in terms of assets, rose 0.6 percent. Real-estate firm Tan Tao saw the most interest among top big-cap companies on the Ho Chi Minh City bourse, with 3.7 million shares traded and a gain of 5.4 percent. The index touched its highest level since Aug. 28 as investors are optimistic about results of leading listed firms in the third quarter, Vietcombank Securities said in its note to clients late on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 485.24 PREV. CLOSE 482.82 % CHANGE 0.50% HIGH 485.35 LOW 482.41 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.822 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.413 Change (%) 1-year 23.683 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)