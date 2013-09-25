FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.5 pct; banks lead
#Financials
September 25, 2013 / 5:22 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.5 pct; banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was up 0.5 percent at the midday break on Wednesday with
strong buying in leading blue chips, analysts said.
    Commercial banks led the gain with Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank advancing 1.2 percent, while VietinBank
, Vietnam's largest partly private bank in terms of
assets, rose 0.6 percent.
    Real-estate firm Tan Tao saw the most interest
among top big-cap companies on the Ho Chi Minh City bourse, with
3.7 million shares traded and a gain of 5.4 percent.
    The index touched its highest level since Aug. 28 as
investors are optimistic about results of leading listed firms
in the third quarter, Vietcombank Securities said in its note to
clients late on Tuesday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       485.24           
              PREV. CLOSE       482.82           
                 % CHANGE        0.50%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       485.35           
                      LOW       482.41           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.822           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.413           
        Change (%) 1-year       23.683           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

