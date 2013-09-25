FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct on improved sentiment
#Financials
September 25, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct on improved sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index climbed
0.7 percent to close at 486.22 points on Wednesday with high
liquidity, boosted by strong buying in big-cap stocks and
improved sentiment about the country's economy, analysts said.
    Investors bought companies expected to post good results in
the third quarter, with dairy product maker Vinamilk up
1.45 percent, top insurer Baoviet Holdings advancing
1.37 percent and PetroVietNam Gas 0.75 percent.
    A gradual decline in deposit rates at some banks pulled
money into other investment channels, including the stock
market, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities.
    Some positive economic developments in Vietnam this week,
including a slight rise in quarterly GDP, activity by a asset
management firm to help debt-laden banks and data showing slower
inflation also boosted sentiment, he added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       486.22              
              PREV. CLOSE       482.82              
                 % CHANGE        0.70%              
                                                    
                     HIGH       488.98              
                      LOW       482.41              
                                                    
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.822              
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.413              
        Change (%) 1-year       23.683              
                                                    
             52-week high       533.15     10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39      5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
