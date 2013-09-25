Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct on improved sentiment

HANOI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index climbed 0.7 percent to close at 486.22 points on Wednesday with high liquidity, boosted by strong buying in big-cap stocks and improved sentiment about the country's economy, analysts said. Investors bought companies expected to post good results in the third quarter, with dairy product maker Vinamilk up 1.45 percent, top insurer Baoviet Holdings advancing 1.37 percent and PetroVietNam Gas 0.75 percent. A gradual decline in deposit rates at some banks pulled money into other investment channels, including the stock market, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities. Some positive economic developments in Vietnam this week, including a slight rise in quarterly GDP, activity by a asset management firm to help debt-laden banks and data showing slower inflation also boosted sentiment, he added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 486.22 PREV. CLOSE 482.82 % CHANGE 0.70% HIGH 488.98 LOW 482.41 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.822 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.413 Change (%) 1-year 23.683 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)