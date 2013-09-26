FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index falls 0.6 pct at midday on weak credit growth
#Financials
September 26, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index falls 0.6 pct at midday on weak credit growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.56 percent at the break on Thursday, a slide
driven by news of slow credit growth in a banking system
grappling with toxic debt, analysts said.
    Banking stocks led the fall after local newspapers reported
credit growth this year up until Sept. 18 was just 5.83 percent,
citing the central bank, leaving it with an uphill struggle to
achieve its full-year target of 12 percent.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropped 1.56 percent
and VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private bank
in term of assets, fell 1.22 percent. Eximbank and
Military Bank were both down 0.7 percent and Sacombank
 0.56 percent.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation, lost 1.49 percent to 66,000 dong ($3.13) per
share.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        483.5           
              PREV. CLOSE       486.22           
                 % CHANGE       -0.56%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       487.88           
                      LOW       483.44           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.123           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.791           
        Change (%) 1-year       24.109           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
