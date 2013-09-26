FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index eases on profit taking in blue chips
September 26, 2013 / 9:13 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index eases on profit taking in blue chips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Vietnamese shares eased slightly
on Thursday as investors booked profits in blue chip shares,
analysts said.
    The benchmark VN index dipped 0.23 percent to close
at 485.11 points. It had hit a four-week high on Wednesday. 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm,
ended 1.49 percent down, with trading volume at a six-month high
of 2.17 million shares. The stock had gained 2.3 percent in the
past two trading days.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk fell 0.71 percent
while Sacombank lost 1.69 percent.

    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       485.11           
              PREV. CLOSE       486.22           
                 % CHANGE       -0.23%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       487.88           
                      LOW       482.61           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.123           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.791           
        Change (%) 1-year       24.109           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

