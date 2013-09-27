FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends tad up; blue chips gain
September 27, 2013 / 9:19 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends tad up; blue chips gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's share index edged
higher on Friday as blue chip shares gained on positive
sentiment about the country's macro economic scenario, analysts
said.
    The benchmark VN Index inched up 0.31 percent to
close at 486.61 points. 
    PetroVietNam Gas gained 1.52 percent to close at 
67,000 dong ($3.17). Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank and
dairy products maker Vinamilk both gained, up 0.78
percent and 0.72 percent respectively.
    News on slow inflation in September and government's action
plans on cleaning up bad debts in October have strengthened
appetite over the last few trading sessions, analysts said.
    The index is expected to extend gains next month as
investors are hopeful of positive results from leading blue
chips firms in the third quarter ending September.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       486.61           
              PREV. CLOSE       485.11           
                 % CHANGE        0.31%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       487.82           
                      LOW       483.85           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -1.107           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.446           
        Change (%) 1-year       22.775           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
