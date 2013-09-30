FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.6 pct ahead of PMI release
September 30, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.6 pct ahead of PMI release

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.57 percent at midday on Monday, led by blue chips,
as sentiment was improved ahead of the release of Vietnam's
purchasing managers' index (PMI).
    Food processing firm Masan Group was the top
gainer, with a 3.66-percent advance, followed by Hanoi-based
lender Vietcombank with a rise of 1.94 percent.
    The HSBC is expected to release its Vietnam Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index for September on Tuesday, with
expectations the indicator would be above 50, analyst Tran Minh
Hoang at Vietcombank Securities said.
    The index, which gauges the health of the manufacturing
sector, stood below 50 in August, which meant the sector was
generally declining. 
    "If the index is higher than 50, there is a big chance that
the VN Index would exceed 500 points this week," Hoang said.
    The index has enjoyed most gains last week as investors
expected good corporate business results in the third quarter,
analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       489.37           
              PREV. CLOSE       486.61           
                 % CHANGE        0.57%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       491.02           
                      LOW        486.7           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.214           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.758           
        Change (%) 1-year       23.712           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

