Vietnam index hits five-week high, banks lead
#Asia
September 30, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index hits five-week high, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 1.24 percent to close at 492.63 points on Monday,
the highest in five weeks, led by banks following a comment by
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung on a possible increase of foreign
ownership in Vietnamese firms.  
    Vietnam was considering to increase the foreign ownership
ceiling in several sectors, including banks, Dung told foreign
investors in New York late last week, according to the
government's news website .
    "This statement has boosted up investors' appetite,
especially in the banking sector," analyst Nguyen The Minh at
Viet Capital Securities said.
    Banks led the rise, with shares of Hanoi-based Vietcombank
 jumping 4.26 percent to 26,900 dong ($1.27) each.
VietinBank, the country's top partly private bank, was
up 2.47 percent, and Sacombank increased 1.14 percent.
    Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, and
dairy products maker Vinamilk also edged up on Monday.
    Analysts also expected the HSBC's Vietnam Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index for September to be above 50, which
would be a positive news to stock investors.
    The VN Index could briefly hit 500 points this week as
investors take profits on small-cap blue chips, Minh said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT) 
                 VN Index       492.63           
              PREV. CLOSE       486.61           
                 % CHANGE        1.24%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       492.65           
                      LOW        486.7           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.214           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.758           
        Change (%) 1-year       23.712           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
