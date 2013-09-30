Vietnam index hits five-week high, banks lead

HANOI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 1.24 percent to close at 492.63 points on Monday, the highest in five weeks, led by banks following a comment by Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung on a possible increase of foreign ownership in Vietnamese firms. Vietnam was considering to increase the foreign ownership ceiling in several sectors, including banks, Dung told foreign investors in New York late last week, according to the government's news website . "This statement has boosted up investors' appetite, especially in the banking sector," analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities said. Banks led the rise, with shares of Hanoi-based Vietcombank jumping 4.26 percent to 26,900 dong ($1.27) each. VietinBank, the country's top partly private bank, was up 2.47 percent, and Sacombank increased 1.14 percent. Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, and dairy products maker Vinamilk also edged up on Monday. Analysts also expected the HSBC's Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for September to be above 50, which would be a positive news to stock investors. The VN Index could briefly hit 500 points this week as investors take profits on small-cap blue chips, Minh said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT) VN Index 492.63 PREV. CLOSE 486.61 % CHANGE 1.24% HIGH 492.65 LOW 486.7 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.214 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.758 Change (%) 1-year 23.712 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)