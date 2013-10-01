FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.7 pct on macro news, earnings
October 1, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.7 pct on macro news, earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
gained 0.69 percent to 496.03 points by Tuesday break with good
liquidity as positive macro-economic news and expected high
corporate earnings boosted sentiment, an analyst said.
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led the chart, with
the share climbing 4.01 percent to reach its five-week high of
38,900 dong ($1.84) each. 
    Two major lenders also advanced, with VietinBank,
the country's largest partly private bank, gaining 3.01 percent
and Hanoi-based Vietcombank increasing 2.97 percent.
    "Positive sentiment on the macro-economic news and
expectations of optimistic third-quarter business results of
some blue chip firms have boosted investments in the market,"
said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities.
    The HSBC's Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
for September reached 51.5, the first time in five months being 
above the 50 mark that separates decline from expansion, the
bank said in a report on Tuesday.
    A total of 55.6 million shares changed hand by midday,
nearing the five-day average level of 59.3 million.
    The index could hit 500 points later this week, Khoa said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       496.03           
              PREV. CLOSE       492.63           
                 % CHANGE        0.69%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       496.59           
                      LOW       491.73           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.216           
        Change (%) 3-mnth         2.39           
        Change (%) 1-year       25.488           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
                                                 
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

