Vietnam index dips on profit taking, volume at 4-mth high

HANOI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index erased earlier gains on Tuesday to close down 0.08 percent at 492.24 points while volume surged near four-month high as investors took profit following news of the U.S. government shutdown, an analyst said. Having gained by midday partly on the release of an improved purchasing managers' index for September, the market fell after the U.S. announced its first government shutdown in 17 years , said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Investors rushed to pull money out of the market and took profits on small-cap stocks, Phuong said. Volume jumped to 102 million shares, the highest since June 3 and which was far above the five-day average of 69.6 million, according to Reuters data. Analysts have expected the index to hit 500 points later this week on positive macro news and expectations of solid corporate earnings. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 492.24 PREV. CLOSE 492.63 % CHANGE -0.08% HIGH 496.59 LOW 491.34 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.216 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.39 Change (%) 1-year 25.488 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)