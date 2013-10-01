FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2013 / 8:48 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index dips on profit taking, volume at 4-mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
erased earlier gains on Tuesday to close down 0.08 percent at
492.24 points while volume surged near four-month high as
investors took profit following news of the U.S. government
shutdown, an analyst said. 
    Having gained by midday partly on the release of an improved
purchasing managers' index for September, the market fell after
the U.S. announced its first government shutdown in 17 years
, said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh
City Securities. 
    Investors rushed to pull money out of the market and took
profits on small-cap stocks, Phuong said. 
    Volume jumped to 102 million shares, the highest since June
3 and which was far above the five-day average of 69.6 million,
according to Reuters data.
    Analysts have expected the index to hit 500 points later
this week on positive macro news and expectations of solid
corporate earnings.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT). 
                 VN Index       492.24           
              PREV. CLOSE       492.63           
                 % CHANGE       -0.08%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       496.59           
                      LOW       491.34           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.216           
        Change (%) 3-mnth         2.39           
        Change (%) 1-year       25.488           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

