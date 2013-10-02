FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up marginally at midday, blue chips lead
October 2, 2013 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up marginally at midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
was up 0.64 percent at midday on Wednesday, with most bluechips
advancing on positive investor sentiment, analysts said.
    Real estate shares led the gain with Tan Tao Investment and
Industry Corp climbing 5.08 percent with a trading
volume of 7.4 million at session break, the highest since June
24. Vingroup rose 1.61 percent to 63,000 dong.
    Positive economic news has boosted investor sentiment over
the past few sessions. Central bank-run debt management firm,
VAMC, will buy bad debt from more banks this week after its
Tuesday contract with state-owned Agribank, the state media
reported. 
    Liquidity was strong on the stock exchange, with 45.1
million shares traded at break, while the five-day average
volume was 62.2 million. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       495.37           
              PREV. CLOSE       492.24           
                 % CHANGE        0.64%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.64           
                      LOW       492.58           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.134           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.542           
        Change (%) 1-year       27.342           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

