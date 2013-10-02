FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct on good macro news
October 2, 2013 / 8:53 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct on good macro news

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.44 percent to close at 494.39 points on Wednesday,
led by gains of most blue chips as investors' sentiment was
boosted by positive macro news.
    Real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp
 was the top riser, with shares climbing 5.08 percent to
62,000 dong ($2.94) each, while volume surged to 9.7 million,
the highest since June 24. 
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings, Vingroup and
dairy products maker Vinamilk also gained on Wednesday.
    Buying demand was strengthened by macro-economics news,
including the HSBC's index indicating Vietnam's manufacturing
sector was expanding and the first bad debt purchase this week
by the central bank-run debt management firm, analysts said.
    The trading volume on Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange shed to
77.3 million shares after reaching a four-month high on Tuesday.
It was still above the five-day average of 68.9 million, based
on Reuters data. 
    The VN Index is likely to surpass 510 points before making
adjustments in the next few weeks, analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at
Asia -Pacific Securities said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).    
                 VN Index       494.39           
              PREV. CLOSE       492.24           
                 % CHANGE        0.44%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       496.86           
                      LOW       492.58           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.134           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.542           
        Change (%) 1-year       27.342           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

