Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct on good macro news

HANOI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.44 percent to close at 494.39 points on Wednesday, led by gains of most blue chips as investors' sentiment was boosted by positive macro news. Real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp was the top riser, with shares climbing 5.08 percent to 62,000 dong ($2.94) each, while volume surged to 9.7 million, the highest since June 24. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings, Vingroup and dairy products maker Vinamilk also gained on Wednesday. Buying demand was strengthened by macro-economics news, including the HSBC's index indicating Vietnam's manufacturing sector was expanding and the first bad debt purchase this week by the central bank-run debt management firm, analysts said. The trading volume on Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange shed to 77.3 million shares after reaching a four-month high on Tuesday. It was still above the five-day average of 68.9 million, based on Reuters data. The VN Index is likely to surpass 510 points before making adjustments in the next few weeks, analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at Asia -Pacific Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 494.39 PREV. CLOSE 492.24 % CHANGE 0.44% HIGH 496.86 LOW 492.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.134 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.542 Change (%) 1-year 27.342 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)