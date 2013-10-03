FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index nearly flat at midday, banks fall
October 3, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index nearly flat at midday, banks fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
eased 0.08 percent by midday on Thursday as investors took
profit following gains of most blue chips in the previous
session. 
    Banks lost ground, with shares of Vietnam Export Import Bank
 dropping 1.42 percent, and Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank dipping 1.08 percent.
    Investors selling was behind the drop on Thursday but if the
index reversed its course to rise later in the day, it could
extend the uptrend in the next few sessions, analyst Le Dac An
at Tan Viet Securities said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       493.99           
              PREV. CLOSE       494.39           
                 % CHANGE       -0.08%           
                                                 
                     HIGH          495           
                      LOW       491.62           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.589           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.929           
        Change (%) 1-year        28.64           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
                                                 
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

