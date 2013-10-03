FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.4 pct on profit-taking
October 3, 2013 / 8:23 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.4 pct on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
fell 0.42 percent to close at 492.3 on Thursday as investors
booked profits in some blue chips, analysts said.
    Commercial banks led the fall. Vietcombank edged
down 0.72 percent after gaining 9 percent in the past four
trading days. Sacombank lost 1.71 percent and Eximbank
 dropped 0.71 percent.
    Food processing company Masan Group fell 1.16
percent and BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest
insurer, dropped 1.27 percent.
    "The first half of October would be an accumulation period
in the market. The length would depend on policy effects and
macroeconomic improvement," Hanoi-based BIDV Securities said in
a note to clients on Thursday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
             VN Index    492.3           
          PREV. CLOSE   494.39           
             % CHANGE   -0.42%           
                                         
                 HIGH      495           
                  LOW   491.59           
                                         
    Change (%) 1-mnth    4.589           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    0.929           
    Change (%) 1-year    28.64           
                                         
         52-week high   533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low    372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
