Vietnam index closes down 0.4 pct on profit-taking

HANOI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.42 percent to close at 492.3 on Thursday as investors booked profits in some blue chips, analysts said. Commercial banks led the fall. Vietcombank edged down 0.72 percent after gaining 9 percent in the past four trading days. Sacombank lost 1.71 percent and Eximbank dropped 0.71 percent. Food processing company Masan Group fell 1.16 percent and BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, dropped 1.27 percent. "The first half of October would be an accumulation period in the market. The length would depend on policy effects and macroeconomic improvement," Hanoi-based BIDV Securities said in a note to clients on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 492.3 PREV. CLOSE 494.39 % CHANGE -0.42% HIGH 495 LOW 491.59 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.589 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.929 Change (%) 1-year 28.64 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)