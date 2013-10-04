FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 1.1 pct on foreign buying
October 4, 2013 / 8:43 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes up 1.1 pct on foreign buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rose 1.06 percent to close at 497.50 points on Friday, boosted
by foreign investors buying blue chips, an analyst said.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, climbed 4.58 percent to 68,500 dong ($3.25) each,
the highest since Aug. 27, with more than 2.3 million of GAS
were traded, based on Reuters data.
    The firm would make a dividend payment in November, which
has attracted investors, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai
Viet Securities, citing a company statement released on Friday.
    Foreign investors were net sellers, with a value of 32.6
billion dong on Friday, exchange data showed.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank gained 1.44 percent,
Vingroup increased 0.8 percent, and dairy products
maker Vinamilk nudged up 0.72 percent. 
    Liquidity declined, with 59.7 million shares changing hand,
below the five-day average of 74.1 million.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index        497.5           
              PREV. CLOSE        492.3           
                 % CHANGE        1.06%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       497.73           
                      LOW       490.43           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.263           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        1.016           
        Change (%) 1-year       27.747           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

