Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday; energy and financial stocks lead
October 7, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday; energy and financial stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
was up 0.33 percent at midday on Monday, led by energy and
financial stocks on expectations of solid earnings for the third
quarter, traders said.
    Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co, a
subsidiary of Vietnam's state oil group Petrovietnam, led the
market with a 3.03 percent rise.
    "Eyes are on third-quarter corporate earnings, expected to
be good ones," said a Hanoi-based trader, noting the absence of
major supportive news. 
    Top insurance firm Baoviet Holdings, VietinBank
, Vietcombank and several blue chips including
Hoa Phat Group Co and FPT Corp also gained.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       499.13           
                PREV. CLOSE        497.5           
                   % CHANGE        0.33%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       500.21           
                        LOW       496.92           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        5.526           
          Change (%) 3-mnth         2.11           
          Change (%) 1-year       29.386           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

