Vietnam index nears 7-week high; volume jumps
October 7, 2013 / 8:49 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index nears 7-week high; volume jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rose 0.6 percent to its highest closing level in nearly seven
weeks, led by VietinBank and several blue chips, as investors
bought on hopes of good third-quarter earnings and a positive
macro outlook.
    The index closed at 500.47 points, having broken the key
500-point level for the first time since Aug. 21, when it stood
at 502.7 points. Volume jumped 21 percent from the previous
session to 72.1 million shares, Reuters data show.
    Shares of Hanoi-based VietinBank, the country's
largest partly private lender in terms of assets, closed up 4.14
percent at 17,600 dong ($0.83), followed by blue chips such as
Hoa Phat Group and HAGL Co. 
    Most markets in the region fell, except the Philippine index
, after the World Bank lowered its economic growth
forecasts for China and most of developing East
Asia. 
    Vietnam's growth forecast this year was revised up at 5.3
percent, from 5.2 percent previously, the World Bank said.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       500.47           
                PREV. CLOSE        497.5           
                   % CHANGE        0.60%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       502.16           
                        LOW       496.92           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        5.526           
          Change (%) 3-mnth         2.11           
          Change (%) 1-year       29.386           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)   

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
