Vietnam index pares early gain on profit-booking
#Asia
October 8, 2013 / 5:15 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index pares early gain on profit-booking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
pared early gains to trade lower on Tuesday as investors
unloaded shares to make quick profits after two straight
sessions of gains, traders said.
    The index was down 0.14 percent at midday after rising as
much as 0.27 percent to an intra-day high of 501.83, led by Tan
Tao Investment and Industry Corp, confectionary maker
Kinh Do Corp and Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's
top insurer.
    "The mark of 500 was considered by many as a major
psychological level," a Hanoi-based trader said. "After the
index had risen beyond 500, it headed down slightly and that
made people rush to sell."
    On Monday, the index broke the key level of 500 for the
first time since Aug. 21, closing near a seven-week high.
 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
was among the top losers on Tuesday, with a 0.74 percent drop to
67,500 dong ($3.25). Last Friday, the stock ended at 68,500
dong, the highest since Aug. 27.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       499.75           
                PREV. CLOSE       500.47           
                   % CHANGE       -0.14%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       501.83           
                        LOW       497.58           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        4.258           
          Change (%) 3-mnth         3.05           
          Change (%) 1-year       28.934           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
