FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes marginally higher
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2013 / 9:08 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes marginally higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
pared early losses and closed up 0.35 percent on Tuesday as some
investors bought blue chips offseting profit-booking by another
group, said traders.
    Banks, food processing firms and real estate developers
gained, led by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank. Other
companies that gained included HAGL Group and Military
Bank.
    Investors sold stocks to make quick profits after several
sessions of gains in recent days, sending the index down in the
morning session. 
    "Volume is similar to that yesterday, while more money was
poured into blue chips," said a Hanoi-based trader. 
    "If the inflow is stable, the market could rise further."
    A total of 72.2 million shares changed hands, slightly above
Monday's 72.1 million shares, Reuters data show.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index       502.22           
                PREV. CLOSE       500.47           
                   % CHANGE        0.35%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       502.64           
                        LOW       497.58           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        4.258           
          Change (%) 3-mnth         3.05           
          Change (%) 1-year       28.934           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)   

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.