Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct at midday on profit taking
October 9, 2013 / 4:59 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct at midday on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
lost 0.42 percent at midday on Wednesday after gaining in the
past three straight sessions as investors booked short-term
profits, analysts said.
    Bank stocks led the fall, with VietinBank dipping
1.13 percent to 17,500 dong ($0.83) per share. The stock rose a
combined 4.7 percent in the previous two days. 
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropped 0.69 percent
and Sacombank in Ho Chi Minh City was down 0.58
percent.
    "The market is adjusting in the short term but still look
positive in October as the trading volume has been high," said
analyst Pham Van Khoa at the Hanoi-based Bao Viet Securities.
    "Foreign investors being net buyers in the past five
straight weeks is also a good sign," Khoa added.
    Foreign investors have invested $11.5 billion in Vietnam
securities as of September, and their investment showed signs of
recovery in the past two weeks after falls in the quarter ended
September, state-run Dau Tu Chung Khoan reported on Wednesday.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
             VN Index    500.09            
          PREV. CLOSE    502.22            
             % CHANGE    -0.42%            
                                           
                 HIGH    502.52            
                  LOW    499.53            
                                           
    Change (%) 1-mnth     4.623            
    Change (%) 3-mnth     4.029            
    Change (%) 1-year    27.645            
                                           
         52-week high    533.15   10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39    5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

