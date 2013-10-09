FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index dips on profit taking, exchange rate concern
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 9, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips on profit taking, exchange rate concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
closed down 0.31 percent on Wednesday as investors took profits
after recent gains and also on concern over the depreciation of
the domestic currency, traders and analysts said.
    Big caps led the fall, with PetroVietnam Gas, the
country's biggest company by capitalisation, losing 0.74 percent
to end at 67,500 dong ($3.2) per share.
    Vietnam's top insurer BaoViet Holdings dropped 1.51
percent and real estate firm HAGL Co fell 1.38 percent.
    "Some investors were concerned about another devaluation of
the dong in October after Vietcombank increased its
(dollar/dong) exchange rate by 0.24 percent on Tuesday," a
trader in Hanoi said.
    The State Bank of Vietnam, the central bank, on Tuesday
reiterated its policy that the dong would not fall more
than 3 percent in 2013, it said in a statement.
    The dong has weakened 1.3 percent against the dollar so far
this year on Vietnam's interbank market, trading at 21,090 per
dollar at 0503 GMT on Wednesday, leaving room for depreciation
by the year end.
    In the morning session investors selling for quick profits
after three gains in a row also caused the index to
drop. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
             VN Index    500.67           
          PREV. CLOSE    502.22           
             % CHANGE    -0.31%           
                                          
                 HIGH    502.52           
                  LOW    498.98           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     4.623           
    Change (%) 3-mnth     4.029           
    Change (%) 1-year    27.645           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.