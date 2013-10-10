FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2013 / 4:50 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index slides 0.28 pct at midday, caution weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 slid 0.28 percent to 499.27 points at midday on Thursday
as investors were cautious, awaiting third-quarter business
results from companies, analyst said.
    Blue chips led the fall as investors have started
restructuring portfolios by selling several big-cap shares, said
analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, dropped 0.74 percent to 67,000 dong ($3.18) per share.
Real estate firm Vingroup Co fell 0.78 percent and HAGL
Co lost 0.93 percent.
    Investors often trade in caution when the index hovers
around the psychological threshold of 500 points, Minh added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
             VN Index    499.27           
          PREV. CLOSE    500.67           
             % CHANGE    -0.28%           
                                          
                 HIGH    501.64           
                  LOW    497.88           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     6.489           
    Change (%) 3-mnth     3.125           
    Change (%) 1-year     27.18           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

