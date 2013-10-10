FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down 1.2 pct, GAS lead
October 10, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 1.2 pct, GAS lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 1.17 percent on Thursday, led by PetroVietnam
Gas Corp as investors were concerned over possible
hikes of oil products prices, analysts said.
    They said the concern emerged following market talks that
oil product prices could be raised after input products have
recently increased.
    GAS shares tumbled 2.22 percent to 66,000 dong ($3.13) each.
    The fall of the country's biggest listed firm by
capitalisation pulled down other big-cap shares, analyst Vu Tran
Vinh Thuy of Dai Viet Securities said, noting the absence of
supportive information.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk fell 1.41 percent and
Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, lost 1.79
percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
             VN Index    494.81           
          PREV. CLOSE    500.67           
             % CHANGE    -1.17%           
                                          
                 HIGH    501.64           
                  LOW    494.81           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     6.489           
    Change (%) 3-mnth     3.125           
    Change (%) 1-year     27.18           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

