RPT-Vietnam index rises 0.74 pct at midday on global gains
#Financials
October 11, 2013 / 4:48 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Vietnam index rises 0.74 pct at midday on global gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.74 percent at midday on Friday following gains in
global markets as sentiment was boosted on the news that the
United States would avert a possible U.S. debt default, analysts
said.
    Asian stocks jumped to three-week highs on Friday as
investors took a chance and cheered perceived progress in
Washington to avert a possible default, even though questions
remained over whether a deal could be struck. 
    Most of the blue chips on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
rose in the morning session. Vietcombank climbed 1.41
percent, PetroVietnam Gas gained 0.76 percent and
Baoviet Holdings was up 1.3 percent.
    "The market looks positive in the mid-term as the money flow
in the exchange has increased remarkably in the past few weeks,"
said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
             VN Index    498.48           
          PREV. CLOSE    494.81           
             % CHANGE     0.74%           
                                          
                 HIGH    498.58           
                  LOW    495.64           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     4.274           
    Change (%) 3-mnth     2.143           
    Change (%) 1-year    25.376           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

