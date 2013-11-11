FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.5 pct, eyes on real estate
November 11, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.5 pct, eyes on real estate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 gained 0.5 percent to close at 501.08 points on Monday as
investors snapped up financials and property stocks.
    Most blue chips increased or were unchanged. Real estate
firm FLC attracted a lot of interest, rising 6 percent,
with trading volume of 6.2 million, a high of almost six weeks.
    Tan Tao Investment and Industry gained 3.13
percent, HAGL the biggest listed property firm by
capitalisation, climbed 0.5 percent, while rival Vingroup
 was flat.
    "After booking profits in the past two sessions last week,
investors were tempted for more profit-taking in the real estate
sector," said analyst Le Dac An of Dai Viet Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       501.08            
              PREV. CLOSE       498.61            
                 % CHANGE        0.50%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       501.08            
                      LOW       497.41            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.719            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.078            
        Change (%) 1-year       29.308            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

