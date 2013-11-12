FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Vietnam index down 0.35 pct at midday on profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Vietnam index down 0.35 pct at midday on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word, paragraph 4)
    HANOI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.35 percent in high volume at the break on Tuesday
as investors took profit from stocks that gained in the previous
session.
    Trading volume in the morning was nearly 70 million shares,
compared with the average of 84 million for the previous five
full trading days.
    Real estate firms led the fall, with Vingroup 
dropping nearly 0.8 percent and HAGL down 1.7 percent.
    Property stocks have been targeted by investors because the
government was expected to make access easier to funds from a 30
trillion dong ($1.4 billion) stimulus package put together in
June to support the flagging real estate market, said Nguyen The
Minh, an analyst at Viet Capital Securities.
    Investors also booked profit from bank stocks, including
Hanoi-based Vietcombank, which fell 1 percent and
Sacombank was down 0.6 percent. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       499.33            
              PREV. CLOSE       501.08            
                 % CHANGE       -0.35%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       501.36            
                      LOW       498.71            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.325            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.092            
        Change (%) 1-year       29.575            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 ($1=21,060 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.