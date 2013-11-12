Vietnam index closes down 0.7 pct on high volume, profit-taking

HANOI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.68 percent to close at 497.65 points on Tuesday as investors sold stocks in high volume for a quick profit, analysts said. Trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange surged to its highest since May 31, with about 122 million shares changing hands on Tuesday. Commercial banks led the fall. Hanoi-based Vietcombank dropped 1 percent, Sacombank dipped 1.2 percent and Eximbank ended 1.5 percent lower. Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp fell 3 percent. Its trading volume was the highest on the exchange on Tuesday. Investors have been attracted to real estate stocks recently in expectation that the government would ease its requirements for property buyers to get loans from a 30 trillion dong ($1.4 billion) stimulus package effective in June, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 497.65 PREV. CLOSE 501.08 % CHANGE -0.68% HIGH 501.36 LOW 496.79 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.325 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.092 Change (%) 1-year 29.575 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)