Vietnam index closes down 0.7 pct on high volume, profit-taking
November 12, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.7 pct on high volume, profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 0.68 percent to close at 497.65 points on Tuesday
as investors sold stocks in high volume for a quick profit,
analysts said.
    Trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange surged to
its highest since May 31, with about 122 million shares changing
hands on Tuesday.
    Commercial banks led the fall. Hanoi-based Vietcombank
 dropped 1 percent, Sacombank dipped 1.2
percent and Eximbank ended 1.5 percent lower.
    Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry
Corp fell 3 percent. Its trading volume was the highest
on the exchange on Tuesday.
    Investors have been attracted to real estate stocks recently
in expectation that the government would ease its requirements
for property buyers to get loans from a 30 trillion dong ($1.4
billion) stimulus package effective in June, analysts said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       497.65             
              PREV. CLOSE       501.08             
                 % CHANGE       -0.68%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       501.36             
                      LOW       496.79             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.325             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.092             
        Change (%) 1-year       29.575             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15    28-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

