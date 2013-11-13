FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat by midday, eyes on cbank meeting
November 13, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index flat by midday, eyes on cbank meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 stood nearly flat, easing just 0.03 percent by midday on
Wednesday, with stocks moving in mixed directions ahead of a
central bank meeting.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest
listed firm, gained 0.79 percent. Ma San Group, a major
food producer based in Ho Chi Minh City, fell 0.63 percent while
shares of most listed banks stood unchanged.
    The State Bank of Vietnam, the central bank, would meet with
14 major banks in Vietnam later this week to assess the banking
sector's credit expansion, state-run media reported on
Wednesday. 
    If the central bank has any policy change on interest rates
in the meeting, it would make a significant impact on the stock
market, analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank Securities said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       497.49              
              PREV. CLOSE       497.65              
                 % CHANGE       -0.03%              
                                                    
                     HIGH       498.62              
                      LOW       496.41              
                                                    
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.631              
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.362              
        Change (%) 1-year       28.056              
                                                    
             52-week high       533.15     10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15     28-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

