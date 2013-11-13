FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.3 pct, falls seen till next week
November 13, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.3 pct, falls seen till next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dipped 0.31 percent to close at 496.12 points, the second
fall in a row, led by many blue chips, and the decline could
extend until next week, analysts said on Wednesday.
    Banks and real estate firms led the losses. Shares of
Hanoi-based Vietcombank fell 0.67 percent, and property
firm HAGL lost 0.88 percent.
    Volume nearly halved to 64.5 million shares from the
previous day as investors have finished taking profit from most
stocks, analysts said.
    The index could decrease until next week, but would not fall
below 490 points, around which investors would start picking
cheap stocks and their purchase could lift the market, analysts
said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       496.12            
              PREV. CLOSE       497.65            
                 % CHANGE       -0.31%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       498.62            
                      LOW       495.68            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.631            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.362            
        Change (%) 1-year       28.056            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

