FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct at midday, GAS leads
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 14, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct at midday, GAS leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.52 percent by midday on Thursday, led by shares of
PetroVietNam Gas, the biggest listed firm, following its soaring
earnings.
    Stocks of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed company, climbed 1.59 percent to 64,000 dong ($3.03)
each, after the firm said on Thursday its January-September net
profit jumped 40 percent from a year ago to 10.5 trillion dong
($497.7 million).
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk was up 0.72 percent,
and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank increased 0.68
percent.
    But HAGL lost 2.7 percent, after Global Witness
issued a statement accusing the company, which specialises in
real estate but has commercial operations in other fields, of
failing to address environmental and human rights abuses at its
rubber plantations in Cambodia and Laos. 
    Global Witness, a group that campaigns on resource issues, 
made a similar accusation against HAGL in May, which was
initially dismissed by the Vietnamese firm, saying it strictly
conformed with laws in the countries in which it operated.
 
    HAGL stock lost more than 6 percent in May after the report
was published. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       498.68            
              PREV. CLOSE       496.12            
                 % CHANGE        0.52%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       498.82            
                      LOW       496.12            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.322            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.324            
        Change (%) 1-year       28.789            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.