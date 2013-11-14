Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct at midday, GAS leads

HANOI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.52 percent by midday on Thursday, led by shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the biggest listed firm, following its soaring earnings. Stocks of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed company, climbed 1.59 percent to 64,000 dong ($3.03) each, after the firm said on Thursday its January-September net profit jumped 40 percent from a year ago to 10.5 trillion dong ($497.7 million). Dairy product maker Vinamilk was up 0.72 percent, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank increased 0.68 percent. But HAGL lost 2.7 percent, after Global Witness issued a statement accusing the company, which specialises in real estate but has commercial operations in other fields, of failing to address environmental and human rights abuses at its rubber plantations in Cambodia and Laos. Global Witness, a group that campaigns on resource issues, made a similar accusation against HAGL in May, which was initially dismissed by the Vietnamese firm, saying it strictly conformed with laws in the countries in which it operated. HAGL stock lost more than 6 percent in May after the report was published. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 498.68 PREV. CLOSE 496.12 % CHANGE 0.52% HIGH 498.82 LOW 496.12 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.322 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.324 Change (%) 1-year 28.789 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)