Vietnam index up 0.5 pct on plan to ease foreign restrictions

HANOI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.5 percent at the break on Friday, boosted by news of a plan proposed to the government to increase foreign investors' voting shares in listed firms. The State Securities Commission said foreign investors might be allowed to increase their voting rights to 60 percent in some listed companies if the draft is approved, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported on Friday. The news gave blue chips a lift, with refrigeration Electrical Engineering Group the top riser, climbing 3.36 percent, followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power Co at 3.18 percent. Other big firms gained, including the country's biggest by capitalisation, PetroVietNam Gas, dairy product maker Vinamilk and top insurer Baoviet Holdings. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 500.24 PREV. CLOSE 497.85 % CHANGE 0.48% HIGH 502.12 LOW 497.72 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.857 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.136 Change (%) 1-year 28.408 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)