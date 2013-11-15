FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.5 pct on plan to ease foreign restrictions
November 15, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.5 pct on plan to ease foreign restrictions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.5 percent at the break on Friday, boosted by news
of a plan proposed to the government to increase foreign
investors' voting shares in listed firms.
    The State Securities Commission said foreign investors might
be allowed to increase their voting rights to 60 percent in some
listed companies if the draft is approved, the Vietnam Economic
Times newspaper reported on Friday.
    The news gave blue chips a lift, with refrigeration
Electrical Engineering Group the top riser, climbing
3.36 percent, followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power Co at
3.18 percent.
    Other big firms gained, including the country's biggest by
capitalisation, PetroVietNam Gas, dairy product maker
Vinamilk and top insurer Baoviet Holdings.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       500.24            
              PREV. CLOSE       497.85            
                 % CHANGE        0.48%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       502.12            
                      LOW       497.72            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.857            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.136            
        Change (%) 1-year       28.408            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

