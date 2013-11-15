FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends up 0.7 pct on positive news
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 15, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.7 pct on positive news

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 increased 0.7 percent to close at 501.34 points on
Friday, boosted by news on a potential higher foreign ownership
and a quickening credit growth in October, analysts said.
    The State Securities Commission said foreign investors might
be allowed to increase their voting rights to 60 percent in some
listed companies if the draft is approved, the Vietnam Economic
Times newspaper reported on Friday.
    Banks in Vietnam reported loans at the end of October rose
7.18 percent from the end of 2012, and the annual credit growth
could reach 11-12 percent as targeted, a state-run newspaper
quoted the central bank governor on Friday as saying.
 
    The news lifted most blue chips on Friday, analysts said.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the rising chart,
advancing 1.44 percent, followed by PetroVietNam Gas,
Vietnam's largest listed firm, gaining 0.79 percent.
    Stocks of the Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank fell
0.75 percent, after the bank said its January-September net
profit fell 52 percent from a year ago to 875 billion dong
($41.5 million).
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       501.34            
              PREV. CLOSE       497.85            
                 % CHANGE        0.70%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       502.12            
                      LOW       497.72            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.857            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.136            
        Change (%) 1-year       28.408            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.