Vietnam index up 1.1 pct at midday on strong buying, earnings
November 18, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 1.1 pct at midday on strong buying, earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 gained 1.09 percent at the break on Monday, boosted by
strong buying from major investors and positive earnings from
some big cap firms, analysts said.
    Investors who were holding a large amount of stocks stepped
up buying on Monday to raise share prices and attract small
investors' attention, said Nguyen Anh Tuan of An Binh
Securities.
    The number of shares held by smaller investors would be too
small to pull the index down, if sold, Tuan added. Strong
earnings in the third quarter of several big firms also boosted
sentiment.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
top insurer Baoviet Holdings and VietinBank,
the country's biggest partly private lender, have all reported
solid earnings in the past week.  
 
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas rose 1.56 percent,
VietinBank was up 0.58 percent and Baoviet Holdings
 gained 1.27 percent on Monday.
     The index rose to 506.81 points at midday, surpassing the
strong resistance level of 505 points. Volume was high, with
70.9 million shares traded in the morning session only, compared
with a five-day average of 68.6 million, Reuters data showed.
    The index could be en route to make the biggest daily gain
in six weeks having last reached 1.1 percent on Oct. 4.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.81            
              PREV. CLOSE       501.34            
                 % CHANGE        1.09%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       506.87            
                      LOW       503.33            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.134            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.354            
        Change (%) 1-year       29.575            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
