Vietnam index up 1.1 pct at midday on strong buying, earnings

HANOI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 1.09 percent at the break on Monday, boosted by strong buying from major investors and positive earnings from some big cap firms, analysts said. Investors who were holding a large amount of stocks stepped up buying on Monday to raise share prices and attract small investors' attention, said Nguyen Anh Tuan of An Binh Securities. The number of shares held by smaller investors would be too small to pull the index down, if sold, Tuan added. Strong earnings in the third quarter of several big firms also boosted sentiment. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, top insurer Baoviet Holdings and VietinBank, the country's biggest partly private lender, have all reported solid earnings in the past week. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas rose 1.56 percent, VietinBank was up 0.58 percent and Baoviet Holdings gained 1.27 percent on Monday. The index rose to 506.81 points at midday, surpassing the strong resistance level of 505 points. Volume was high, with 70.9 million shares traded in the morning session only, compared with a five-day average of 68.6 million, Reuters data showed. The index could be en route to make the biggest daily gain in six weeks having last reached 1.1 percent on Oct. 4. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 506.81 PREV. CLOSE 501.34 % CHANGE 1.09% HIGH 506.87 LOW 503.33 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.134 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.354 Change (%) 1-year 29.575 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)