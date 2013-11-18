FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes at 3-month high on buying
#Asia
November 18, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes at 3-month high on buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 gained 1.03 percent to close at 506.48 points on Monday,
its highest since Aug. 19, on strong buying and ahead of a
possible increase in foreign ownership, analysts said.
    Major investors bought stocks that they believed to be
undervalued, pushing up prices of the shares, said analyst
Nguyen Phong at Viet Capital Securities.
    Most blue chips advanced on Monday, with Petrovietnam
Transportation Corp leading the list of Vietnam's 30
biggest firms, rising 5.83 percent. Its volume hit a record high
of 8.23 million shares.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.71 percent,
and real estate firm Vingroup gained 0.75 percent.
    The index surpassed its strong resistance level of 505
points and was expected to continue its rise later in the week,
analysts said. It closed at 511.02 points on Aug. 19.
    News on a possible increase in foreign voting rights and
holding in listed firms kept investors optimistic about the
economy, Phong added.
    Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their holding
with voting rights to 60 percent in qualified listed companies,
from 49 percent now, if a State Securities Commission draft rule
gets government approval, the Securities Investment magazine
said on Monday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.48             
              PREV. CLOSE       501.34             
                 % CHANGE        1.03%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       507.41             
                      LOW       503.33             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.134             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.354             
        Change (%) 1-year       29.575             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15    28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

