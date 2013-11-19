FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index nearly flat at midday
November 19, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index nearly flat at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost unchanged by midday on Tuesday, edging up 0.08
percent as gains in large-caps shares offset losses from profit
taking in small- and mid-caps stocks, an analyst said.
    News on a potential increase in foreign voting rights in
some listed firms supported buying in some blue chips,
especially in the firms where foreign holdings are at limit,
said analyst Nguyen The Minh from Viet Capital Securities. 
    Shares in Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Group
 advanced 0.35 percent, and technology firm FPT 
rose 0.42 percent, having extended their uptrend in recent
sessions.
    But investors were also booking profits from small- and
mid-caps stocks, so the index stood nearly flat, with a high
trading volume, Minh added.
    Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their holding
with voting rights to 60 percent in qualified listed firms, from
49 percent now, if a State Securities Commission draft rule gets
government approval, state media has said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.86            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.48            
                 % CHANGE        0.08%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       507.63            
                      LOW       504.95            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.128            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.258            
        Change (%) 1-year       31.311            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

