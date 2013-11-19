Vietnam index nearly flat at midday

HANOI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged by midday on Tuesday, edging up 0.08 percent as gains in large-caps shares offset losses from profit taking in small- and mid-caps stocks, an analyst said. News on a potential increase in foreign voting rights in some listed firms supported buying in some blue chips, especially in the firms where foreign holdings are at limit, said analyst Nguyen The Minh from Viet Capital Securities. Shares in Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Group advanced 0.35 percent, and technology firm FPT rose 0.42 percent, having extended their uptrend in recent sessions. But investors were also booking profits from small- and mid-caps stocks, so the index stood nearly flat, with a high trading volume, Minh added. Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their holding with voting rights to 60 percent in qualified listed firms, from 49 percent now, if a State Securities Commission draft rule gets government approval, state media has said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 506.86 PREV. CLOSE 506.48 % CHANGE 0.08% HIGH 507.63 LOW 504.95 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.128 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.258 Change (%) 1-year 31.311 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)