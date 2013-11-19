FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.35 pct on profit taking
November 19, 2013

Vietnam index closes down 0.35 pct on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.35 percent to close at 504.71 points on
Tuesday as gains of several stocks were erased by profit booking
in other shares, analysts said.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest
listed firm, lost 1.54 percent and Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank dropped 2.35 percent.
    Real estate firm Vingroup was among those that
resisted the fall. Its stocks rose 1.49 percent to 68,000 dong
($3.22) each.
    The index could rebound after several more falls caused by
profit taking, analysts said.
    "These correction sessions are opportunities for investors
to pick up cheap stocks and restructure their portfolio before
the index rises again," said analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet
Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       504.71            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.48            
                 % CHANGE       -0.35%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       507.63            
                      LOW       504.71            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.128            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.258            
        Change (%) 1-year       31.311            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 ($1=21,085 dong)

 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
