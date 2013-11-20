FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat at midday, portfolio restructured
#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index flat at midday, portfolio restructured

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 stood flat at the break on Wednesday, with stocks moving
in mixed directions as investors restructured their portfolios,
an analyst said.
    Liquidity was good, while the index lost just 0.01 percent,
showing that money still stayed in the market, moving among
sectors, analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities
said.
    Banks led the gain, with shares of Sacombank rising
1.15 percent, while food producer Ma San Group provided
resistance, losing 0.61 percent.
    The index would further rise this week, supported by good
corporate results in the third quarter, Khanh said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       504.64             
              PREV. CLOSE       504.71             
                 % CHANGE       -0.01%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       505.62             
                      LOW       503.81             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.775             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.235             
        Change (%) 1-year       31.668             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15    28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
