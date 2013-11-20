FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct on portfolio restructuring
November 20, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct on portfolio restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.16 percent to close at 505.52 points as
investors restructured their portfolios, boosting liquidity,
analysts said on Wednesday.
    Sentiment has improved also ahead of a potential increase in
foreign ownership, so money stayed in the share market,
reflected by high trading volume in recent sessions, Doan Minh
Quan at ACB Securities said.
    Volume rose nearly 13 percent to 107.2 million shares on
Wednesday.
    Investors were net buyers of shares in banks and real estate
firms while they sold more dairy stocks than what they bought in
the company.
    Shares of Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank advanced
1.72 percent and real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and
Industry Corp rose 4.69 percent.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       505.52             
              PREV. CLOSE       504.71             
                 % CHANGE        0.16%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       505.75             
                      LOW       502.98             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.775             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.235             
        Change (%) 1-year       31.668             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15    28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

