FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.6 at midday, mid-cap stocks lead
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 at midday, mid-cap stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.62 percent by midday on Thursday, with
expectations for a higher foreign ownership boosting appetite in
mid-cap stocks, an analyst said.
    Shares of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co rose 3.45
percent and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp 
increased 2.06 percent. 
    Gains by the two stocks were partially supported by news on
a potential increase in foreign ownership of voting shares in
several listed firm, deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh
Securities said.
    Large-cap stocks were mixed, keeping the index from a strong
rise, Tuan said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, was up 1.56 percent, while Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank lost 0.68 percent.
    Liquidity was strong, with small- and mid-cap stocks in
focus, Tuan added. Real estate firms Tan Tao Investment and
Industry Corp and FLC Group were traded the
most on Thursday morning, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       508.67            
              PREV. CLOSE       505.52            
                 % CHANGE        0.62%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       508.67            
                      LOW       505.84            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.936            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.141            
        Change (%) 1-year        31.27            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.