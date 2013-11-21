Vietnam index up 0.6 at midday, mid-cap stocks lead

HANOI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.62 percent by midday on Thursday, with expectations for a higher foreign ownership boosting appetite in mid-cap stocks, an analyst said. Shares of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co rose 3.45 percent and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp increased 2.06 percent. Gains by the two stocks were partially supported by news on a potential increase in foreign ownership of voting shares in several listed firm, deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities said. Large-cap stocks were mixed, keeping the index from a strong rise, Tuan said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, was up 1.56 percent, while Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank lost 0.68 percent. Liquidity was strong, with small- and mid-cap stocks in focus, Tuan added. Real estate firms Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp and FLC Group were traded the most on Thursday morning, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 508.67 PREV. CLOSE 505.52 % CHANGE 0.62% HIGH 508.67 LOW 505.84 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.936 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.141 Change (%) 1-year 31.27 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)