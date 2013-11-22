FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.5 pct at midday on bargain-hunting
November 22, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.5 pct at midday on bargain-hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.46 percent at the break on Friday as investors
picked up cheap stocks in optimism over the country's
stabilising economy, an analyst said.
    Vietnam's inflation this year could beat earlier forecasts
and slow to 6.2 percent to 6.3 percent, the lowest in a decade,
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Thursday, in one of his
strongest pointers yet to the revival of the troubled economy.
 
    The index rising in good liquidity after a fall on Thursday
showed it could further gain next week, especially when foreign
investors returned as net buyers after several net selling
sessions, said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities.
    Foreign investors were already net buyers on Thursday after
eight straight days being net sellers, the exchange's data
showed.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, led the gainers, rising 0.78 percent, followed by
real estate firm Vingroup that advanced 0.74 percent. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       505.86            
              PREV. CLOSE       503.54            
                 % CHANGE        0.46%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       506.46            
                      LOW       502.83            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.393            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        0.167            
        Change (%) 1-year       31.175            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

