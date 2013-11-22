Vietnam index up 0.5 pct at midday on bargain-hunting

HANOI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.46 percent at the break on Friday as investors picked up cheap stocks in optimism over the country's stabilising economy, an analyst said. Vietnam's inflation this year could beat earlier forecasts and slow to 6.2 percent to 6.3 percent, the lowest in a decade, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Thursday, in one of his strongest pointers yet to the revival of the troubled economy. The index rising in good liquidity after a fall on Thursday showed it could further gain next week, especially when foreign investors returned as net buyers after several net selling sessions, said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities. Foreign investors were already net buyers on Thursday after eight straight days being net sellers, the exchange's data showed. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the gainers, rising 0.78 percent, followed by real estate firm Vingroup that advanced 0.74 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 505.86 PREV. CLOSE 503.54 % CHANGE 0.46% HIGH 506.46 LOW 502.83 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.393 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.167 Change (%) 1-year 31.175 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)