Vietnam index up 0.8 pct at midday, blue chips lead
November 25, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.8 pct at midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.77 percent at the break on Monday, supported by
gains in some blue chips, an analyst said.
    Shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings and food
producer Masan were major risers that lifted the index.
BVH advanced 3.79 percent and MSN increased 2.5 percent.
    Other blue chips also supported the rise, such as real
estate firm Vingroup and VietinBank, Vietnam's
largest partly private bank. 
    Gains by blue chips indicated that investors would buy more
of these stocks in coming days, pushing the index up further,
said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    But the index would face some corrections when reaching the
510-point resistance level, Vietcombank Securities said in a
note to clients on Monday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       509.51            
              PREV. CLOSE       505.64            
                 % CHANGE        0.77%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.72            
                      LOW       506.08            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.013            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        1.919            
        Change (%) 1-year       31.945            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

