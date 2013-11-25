FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, profit taking caps gains
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.2 pct, profit taking caps gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.16 percent to close at 506.46 points on Monday
as profit taking in real estate stocks erased gains by blue
chips, analysts said.
    Investors have started buying blue chips of firms which have
solid development base and good earnings, said analyst Nguyen
Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. 
    Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led the gain, with
shares advancing 3.54 percent to close at 41,000 dong ($1.94),
its highest since Aug. 22, Reuters data showed.       
    Food producer Ma San rose 2.5 percent, and real
estate firm Vingroup nudged up 0.74 percent.
    But the gains were almost balanced out by profit taking in
other stocks, especially in the real estate sector where share
prices have risen significantly in recent weeks, Nam said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       506.46            
              PREV. CLOSE       505.64            
                 % CHANGE        0.16%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.72            
                      LOW       506.08            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.013            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        1.919            
        Change (%) 1-year       31.945            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.