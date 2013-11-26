FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam shares inch up 0.5 pct by midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.5 percent by midday on Tuesday, buoyed by
gains in some blue chip shares such as Vinamilk.
    Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk led the gains on the
index, advancing 1.42 percent, followed by the country's largest
listed firm PetroVietNam Gas, climbing 0.78 percent.
    Stocks in the real estate sector also advanced on a recently
issued government's decree that eases restrictions for
investment and ownership in social houses which would stimulate
the property market, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at
Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    Real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp
 rose 3.08 percent, and HAGL Co edged up 0.47
percent.
    However, analysts expect the market to fall slightly in the
next few sessions before climbing up as the index is nearing the
resistance level at 510.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       508.96            
              PREV. CLOSE       506.46            
                 % CHANGE        0.49%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.45            
                      LOW       504.65            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         1.14            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.034            
        Change (%) 1-year       32.682            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

