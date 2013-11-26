Vietnam index ends up 0.5 pct, MSN volume at 4-yr high

HANOI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.53 percent at 509.16 points on Tuesday as some blue chips advanced, including stocks of food producer Ma San , the volume of which rose to a four-year high ahead of possible buying demand, an analyst said. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based Ma San Group closed up 2.44 percent, with volume rising to 914,000 shares, the highest since November 2009. MSN stocks would be picked up by one of the exchange-traded funds during their portfolio restructuring in December, said analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities. He said overall volume may increase next week before the exchange-traded fund db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam announces its portfolio restructuring. The fund's announcement is due on Dec. 6, two analysts said. Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk led the gainers, climbing 2.13 percent to close at 144,000 dong ($6.82), its highest since Aug. 21. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 509.16 PREV. CLOSE 506.46 % CHANGE 0.53% HIGH 510.75 LOW 504.65 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.14 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.034 Change (%) 1-year 32.682 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1=21,060 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)