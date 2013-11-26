FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.5 pct, MSN volume at 4-yr high
#Asia
November 26, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.5 pct, MSN volume at 4-yr high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 0.53 percent at 509.16 points on Tuesday as some
blue chips advanced, including stocks of food producer Ma San
, the volume of which rose to a four-year high ahead of
possible buying demand, an analyst said.
    Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based Ma San Group 
closed up 2.44 percent, with volume rising to 914,000 shares,
the highest since November 2009.
    MSN stocks would be picked up by one of the exchange-traded
funds during their portfolio restructuring in December, said
analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities.
    He said overall volume may increase next week before the
exchange-traded fund db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam 
announces its portfolio restructuring.
    The fund's announcement is due on Dec. 6, two analysts said.
    Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk led the
gainers, climbing 2.13 percent to close at 144,000 dong ($6.82),
its highest since Aug. 21. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       509.16             
              PREV. CLOSE       506.46             
                 % CHANGE        0.53%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       510.75             
                      LOW       504.65             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth         1.14             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.034             
        Change (%) 1-year       32.682             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15    28-Nov-12
 ($1=21,060 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
