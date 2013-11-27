FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges up by midday, blue chips support
November 27, 2013 / 5:38 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index edges up by midday, blue chips support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.46 percent by midday on Wednesday, led by a rally
in shares of some blue chips such as Vinamilk and PetroVietNam
Gas.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk extended its gain on
Tuesday to advance 0.69 percent on expectations the company
would announce a 5 percent dividend payment by cash on Friday,
said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities.
    Real estate HAGL and top insurer Baoviet Holdings
 each gained almost 1 percent, while PetroVietNam Gas
 rose 0.78 percent. 
    The index has surpassed 510 points, a strong resistance
level set out by analysts, but is likely to fall slightly in the
short term.
    Money inflow into small- and mid-cap stocks has started to
reduce significantly after reaching a high level that boosted
the index within the past few weeks, Minh said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        511.5            
              PREV. CLOSE       509.16            
                 % CHANGE        0.46%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       513.25            
                      LOW       510.07            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         1.68            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.796            
        Change (%) 1-year       34.734            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
