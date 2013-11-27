FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct; Vingroup leads
November 27, 2013 / 9:34 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct; Vingroup leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.14 percent on Wednesday, led by falls in
real estate firm Vingroup and Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank. 
    Vingroup fell 2.19 percent, while Vietcombank declined 1.05
percent. However, shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings
 rose 0.48 percent.
    Trading volume on Wednesday remained high, supported by
buying in some penny stocks, said analyst Phan Dung Khanh at
Maybank Kim Eng Securities. 
    More than 102.7 million shares were traded on Wednesday,
while average trading volume in October was 68.6 million shares,
according to Reuters data.
    Some penny stocks have recognised significant increase over
the past two months, Khanh said.
    Stocks of garment and textile firm Mirae Co have
risen to 10,500 dong ($0.50) on Wednesday from 2,700 dong
($0.13) at the end of September, an increase of nearly 300
percent, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       508.43             
              PREV. CLOSE       509.16             
                 % CHANGE       -0.14%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       513.25             
                      LOW       507.66             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth         1.68             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.796             
        Change (%) 1-year       34.734             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15    28-Nov-12
 ($1 = 21,097 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

